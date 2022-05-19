Tamil Actor Vijay Meets Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

The Telangana Chief Minister offered the actor with a scarf.

Hyderabad:

Tamil movie actor Vijay referred to as on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the present day.

Vijay met Mr Rao at Pragati Bhavan at his camp office-cum-official residence right here, and the assembly was stated to be a courtesy name, in accordance with a launch from the CMO.

Mr Rao, popularly often called KCR, offered the actor with a scarf, it stated

