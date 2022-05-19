Latest News
Tamil Actor Vijay Meets Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao
Hyderabad:
Tamil movie actor Vijay referred to as on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the present day.
Vijay met Mr Rao at Pragati Bhavan at his camp office-cum-official residence right here, and the assembly was stated to be a courtesy name, in accordance with a launch from the CMO.
Mr Rao, popularly often called KCR, offered the actor with a scarf, it stated
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)