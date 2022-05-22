Tamil family sheds ‘happy tears’ as Labor win paves path home to Biloela

The Tamil asylum seekers on the centre of a years-long grassroots marketing campaign to save lots of them from deportation to Sri Lanka shall be going house to the small central Queensland city of Biloela.

Labor beforehand promised to let the Murugappan household – Priya, Nades and their Australian-born kids, Kopika and Tharnicaa – out of detention if the occasion gained the election.

A tearful Priya Murugappan celebrates with daughters Kopi and Tharni on listening to the information that they will return to Biloela. Credit:Home to Bilo marketing campaign

Family buddy Angela Fredericks stated “many happy tears were shed” when the group marketing campaign phoned Priya with information of Saturday night time’s outcome.

“We now believe that this long, painful saga can finally come to an end,” Fredericks stated.