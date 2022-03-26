Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Told To Apologise Or Pay Rs 100 Crore For MK Stalin Remark

“You have cast malicious aspersions against MK Stalin about his official trip to Dubai,” stated DMK.

Chennai:

The ruling DMK on Saturday demanded Tamil Nadu BJP chief Ok Annamalai to tender an unconditional public apology to Chief Minister M Ok Stalin instantly and in addition pay Rs 100 crore as damages to the Chief Minister’s reduction fund for allegedly making “false, frivolous, vile and scandalous” remarks in opposition to Stalin.

The Dravidian main threatened to sue Mr Annamalai if he didn’t adjust to the authorized discover served on him by DMK’s organising secretary RS Bharathi by way of the senior advocate P Wilson.

The discover, a replica of which was made accessible to the media right here, requested the BJP state president to “cease and desist from making defamatory statements against the DMK president and Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.” In the discover, Mr Bharathi claimed the previous IPS officer, who heads the BJP unit, had made “several vile, scandalous, malicious and false allegations” in opposition to the Chief Minister concerning his present journey to the United Arab Emirates to attend the Dubai Expo 2022 to draw overseas funding into the state.

Mr Annamalai has been making fixed makes an attempt to defame, scandalise and tarnish the status of the DMK president, and different leaders and members of the get together, because the BJP was unable to make a mark within the elections, Mr Bharathi claimed.

The Chief Minister, Mr Bharathi stated, had launched into a visit to Dubai in his official capability to lure overseas funding to Tamil Nadu in order to generate employment and increase the state economic system.

Without being privy to this, Mr Annamalai whereas main the get together’s agitations in Virudhunagar and Chennai on March 24 and 25, respectively, made vile statements with out fundamental normal information on native and international occasions, he stated.

“You have cast malicious aspersions against Mr MK Stalin about his official trip to Dubai to attend ‘Dubai Expo 2022’ without having even an iota of information or knowledge. You have made per se false, baseless and defamatory allegations that all foreign investments will only be for the benefit of the Chief Minister and his family,” the organising secretary stated within the discover.

Mr Annamalai resorted to creating totally false statements as he couldn’t digest the Chief Minister’s rising reputation. This “cheap publicity stunt” was meant to achieve political mileage on the expense of the status and picture of the DMK president and Chief Minister, Mr Bharathi said.

“Besides being defamatory, the remarks are anti-national and liable to be dealt with as seditious, since you are attempting to sabotage foreign investments into India,” he stated.

Damages to the tune of Rs 100 crore ought to be paid to the Tamil Nadu’ Chief Minister’s public reduction fund inside two days from the date of receiving this authorized discover “failing which our client will be constrained to initiate appropriate civil and criminal proceedings holding you liable for all costs and consequences arising therefrom,” Wilson said within the discover.

Meanwhile, Mr Annamalai stated he would face all of DMK’s threats in court docket, as he had full religion within the judiciary.

“I was given to understand that the DMK has issued a defamation notice for Rs 100 crore on me. DMK’s first family treats a mere commoner like me to be equivalent to a ‘Dubai family like them’,” he stated taking to microblogging web site Twitter.

“I have full faith in our judiciary. Will face all your threats in court. My fight is for TN,” he tweeted.

