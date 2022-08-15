Tamil Nadu BJP Vice-President Arrested Over ‘Breaking Lock’ Of Memorial

Chennai:

Tamil Nadu BJP vice-president Ok P Ramalingam was on Sunday arrested in reference to an incident involving breaking open the lock of Bharat Mata memorial in Dharmapuri district, police mentioned.

Mr Ramalingam visited the memorial on August 11 within the district, together with social gathering employees, and the lock on the gate outdoors was damaged by partymen to illegally achieve entry, they mentioned. A Dharmapuri police official mentioned an FIR has been filed underneath IPC sections and Ramalingam was arrested.

State BJP chief Ok Annamalai mentioned Mr Ramalingam visited the memorial to pay floral tributes to a statue of Bharat Mata solely on the idea of permission accorded by officers.

On his twitter deal with, Mr Annamalai mentioned officers weren’t current and the gate was locked. After ready for a very long time, Mr Ramalingam and cadres went into the memorial with out inflicting any injury to the gate. Condemning the arrest of Mr Ramalingam, Mr Annamalai demanded that the police instantly set him free with none circumstances.

