Tamil Nadu boy breaks Guinness World Record by identifying most DC characters

In childhood, one is absolutely fascinated by superheroes as they seem heroic and one desires to emulate them. Kids find out about all of the minute particulars about their superpowers and villains. Like this Tamil Nadu boy who broke the Guinness World Record for figuring out most DC characters in a single minute. Nidhish VB set the report final month throughout a fair held in Chennai. The 7-year-old boy recognized characters like Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Joker, and so forth to set the report.

“The most DC characters identified in one minute is 60, and was achieved by Nidhish.V.B (India) in Tamil Nadu, India, on 19 February 2022. Nidhish is a big fan of the DC series,” the Guiness World Records web site shared.

Tamil actor Raj Kamal additionally shared his pictures on his Instagram 4 days in the past. The put up has bought over 3,000 likes to this point.

“So proud of this little boy. For getting @guinnessworldrecords, Much more to go da magane My dear,” he captioned the put up.

“Congrats,” an Instagram person commented on the put up. “So cute congratulations,” mentioned one other together with coronary heart emojis.

Nidhish can also be an actor and an avid person of Instagram the place he has over 61,000 followers. He retains entertaining his followers along with his dancing expertise and making Reels.

DC is an American comedian e-book writer and the flagship unit of DC Entertainment. Some of the preferred DC characters are Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Flash, Green Lantern and Aquaman.

