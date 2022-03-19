Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Asks PM Modi To Include Narikoravars In ST List

The Narikoravars are one of the weak communities in Tamil Nadu, mentioned MK Stalin. (File)

Chennai:

Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene to expeditiously embrace the nomadic tribal group, Narikoravan-Kuruvikkaran communities of Tamil Nadu within the listing of Scheduled Tribes within the state.

Pointing to ‘delay’ on inclusion of the group, Mr Stalin in a letter to PM Modi mentioned that primarily based on the suggestions of the state, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs had knowledgeable in 2013 that the Registrar General of India had additionally agreed to the proposal for his or her inclusion within the listing of STs in Tamil Nadu.

Expert our bodies just like the Lokur Committee and the Joint Committee of Parliament had additionally really helpful their inclusion in 1965 and 1967 respectively, the Chief Minister famous.

The Narikoravars are one of the disadvantaged and weak communities in Tamil Nadu and so they deserve all Constitutional safety and welfare measures, mentioned Mr Stalin. “Though this has been the case and several representations have been made in this regard, the inclusion of this community in the list is pending for a very long time.”

“Therefore, I request you to kindly intervene in this matter to expeditiously include Narikoravan / Kuruvikkaran communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes in the State of Tamil Nadu,” mentioned the Chief Minister.

