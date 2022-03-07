Tamil Nadu CM plea to PM on students returning from Ukraine: ‘Uncertain future’

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a letter to permit the affected college students – who’ve returned from war-hit Ukraine – to proceed their research in medical schools in India “from the stage from which their studies have been disrupted”. The same attraction was put out in a tweet a day before by BJP MP Varun Gandhi. Thousands have returned from the war-hit nation within the final 12 days after Russia launched a shock assault on February 24. The authorities has been arranging particular flights to deliver the Indians again from Ukraine’s neighbouring nations because the airspace within the conflict-hit state stays closed.

“Since the begining of the conflict, over 1,200 medical students have returned to Tamil Nadu and the remaining students are also expected to return in the coming days. The current situation has already resulted in the disruption of their studies and also threatens their future careers,” the Tamil Nadu chief minister wrote in his letter.

The college students might not be capable to return to their schools in Ukraine, Stalin underlined, and burdened that “the uncertainity is likely to prevail even after the cessation of hostilities and till there is (a) restoration of normalcy in the universities.”

Drawing consideration to the “emerging vital need to address the uncertain future being faced by thousands of students for continuing their studies,” he appealed for PM Modi’s “urgent intervention in taking up the issue with the National Medical Commission and the relevant ministries”.

On Sunday, BJP MP Varun Gandhi had additionally urged in a tweet: “We will have to relax rules to accomodate these students in the Indian institutions. Their worries and their parents’ worries should be our worries.”

The security of the scholars in Ukraine and considerations over their future has been raised by a number of opposition leaders as Russia’s offensive continues.

PM Modi on Monday, sources stated, spoke to Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on the battle.