Tamil Nadu Government Will Handle Lankan Tamils’ Return Legally: Chief Minister

“The Tamil Nadu government will strive to ensure new dawn to the Lankan Tamils,” MK Stalin stated (File)

Chennai:

Taking cognisance of the sudden arrival of Sri Lankan nationals to the state, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday stated the federal government is in contact with the Centre on how one can deal with the problem legally.

Referring to media reviews on the Lankan nationals fleeing the crisis-hit island nation and reaching the shores of Tamil Nadu in droves, the Chief Minister stated he had already instructed the officers to get in contact with the Central authorities on dealing with the problem legally.

“I have been watching (the news of) the suffering (Lankan) Tamils coming to Tamil Nadu recently. I had instructed my officials yesterday to get in touch with the Union ministry concerned and officials, as well, on how to handle this issue legally,” the Chief Minister informed the Assembly.

“The Tamil Nadu government will strive to ensure a new dawn to the Lankan Tamils,” he assured.

A gaggle of 10 members, together with ladies and kids, fled the financial disaster gripping their island nation, and arrived at Rameswaram on Wednesday. Earlier, six fleeing Lankan nationals entered Tamil Nadu.

Raising the problem within the Assembly, Congress legislator S Vijayadharani sought to know if the Tamil Nadu authorities might intervene and assist the agonised Lankan Tamils.

With reviews claiming the value of important commodities hitting the roof, there’s an acute scarcity of petroleum merchandise in Sri Lanka. Last week, India had introduced a USD 1 billion line of credit score to the island nation to take care of the disaster after having prolonged USD 500-million earlier.