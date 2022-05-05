Tamil Nadu governor refers anti-NEET bill to president

After the Tamil Nadu authorities re-enacted a invoice in search of the scholars from the state to be exempted from the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET), Governor RN Ravi has despatched the anti-NEET invoice to the Union Home Ministry for the Presidential approval.

“Governor has sent the anti-NEET bill to Union Home Ministery in accordance with the Constitutional norms. The bill will be rejected by the President,” Tamil Nadu BJP chief Ok Annamalai advised media individuals.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its allies had protested towards the Governor for not sending the NEET Exemption Bill to the President after being handed twice by the state Assembly.

Tamil Nadu ministers Ma Subramanian and Thangam Thennarassu had additionally met the Governor, urging him to ship the anti-NEET Bill to the President.

In February, the Tamil Nadu Assembly had adopted the anti-NEET invoice for the second time after the Governor returned it final 12 months.

The anti-NEET invoice was launched within the Tamil Nadu Assembly after a 19-year-old medical aspirant died by suicide at his dwelling in Salem hours earlier than the NEET examination.