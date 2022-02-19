Tamil Nadu Holds Urban Local Body Election After 10 Years

Twenty-one cities together with Chennai will elect greater than 12,000 members.

Chennai:

The city native physique polls are being held immediately in Tamil Nadu after a niche of over 10 years. Twenty-one cities together with Chennai, 138 municipalities and 490 city panchayats will elect greater than 12,000 members. Over the final 5 years these our bodies didn’t have elected representatives as elections weren’t held.

After scoring a hat trick – successful the Lok Sabha polls, rural native physique polls and meeting elections – Chief Minister MK Stalin is aiming for a fourth consecutive win.

He has reiterated his authorities would quickly announce the Rs 1,000 month-to-month money pay out for ladies, his celebration, the DMK promised earlier than meeting polls.

“I tell you, soon this Stalin would fulfill the promise of monthly Rs 1,000 for women heads of families. Don’t worry or doubt. This Stalin will definitely fulfill if he says anything,” Mr Stalin, who campaigned solely nearly, stated in one among his final addresses.

Although its a neighborhood physique ballot that ought to deal with native civic points,

this time, nevertheless, the ruling DMK has taken up nationwide points on federalism and state autonomy.

MK Stalin has even launched a federation for social justice in a bid to convey collectively a number of non-BJP events throughout India and to raise himself to the nationwide area.

The opposition AIADMK hopes to revive its political fortunes after three consecutive ballot defeats. It’s concentrating on the federal government for not fulfilling the month-to-month, Rs 1,000 allowance for ladies heads of households.

At a current marketing campaign former Chief Minister and AIADMK’s joint Coordinator Edappadi Ok Palaniswami stated,” DMK’S Stalin has become chief minister making attractive promises. Such a chief minister woudn’t do any good to the people.”

The BJP which gained a foothold within the state successful 4 seats within the meeting polls is preventing alone, snapping ties with the AIADMK hoping to develop its footprint within the state.

“Our cadre would get only stronger. Ours is the only big party that fights alone,” stated BJP Spokesperson Narayan Thirupathy.

Actor Kamal Haasan’s MNM is not giving up after drawing a clean in Lok Sabha and state polls. It guarantees sincere and good governance, for vote for a change.

Campaigning in Madurai, Kamal Haasan stated, “They have left this place for 18 years even without clearing garbage. We would clear even garbage. I say we, including me.”

The Dravidian arch-rivals hardly focussed on native civic facilities of their marketing campaign. For Chief Minister M Ok Stalin who needed to deal with the second and third covid wave and extreme flooding in Chennai after taking up, many say these election outcomes could be seen as a report card on his efficiency.