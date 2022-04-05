Tamil Nadu man spends ₹80,000 on marble statue to honour his dog

While it’s mentioned that canine are a person’s bestfriend, a Tamil Nadu man proved it proper. Muthu, an 82-year-old retired authorities worker has constructed a temple within the reminiscence of his late canine named Tom in Sivaganga’s Manamadurai. Speaking to the information company ANI, Muthu mentioned that he has affection extra for his canine as in comparison with his youngster. “Tom was with me since 2010 but he died in 2021. My grandparents and father all were dog lovers,” he mentioned.

Muthu has spent ₹80,000 on the marble statue of his late canine, which was put in in January this 12 months. According to his son Manoj Kumar, they’re planning to construct a temple for the canine sooner or later. He additional knowledgeable that choices are made to the canine’s statue every day. “We offer food and garland the statue during auspicious days and every Friday,” mentioned Manoj Kumar, son of Muthu.

Here are some glimpses of the statue:

Statue of Muthu’s late canine (ANI)

Muthu and his son make choices to their canine’s statue (ANI)