Tamil Nadu Official Admits Tampering With Civic Poll Result To Favour DMK Candidate

The election officer admitted that he had tampered with the election outcome (Representational)

Chennai:

The Returning Officer (RO) hooked up to T Kallupatti panchayat in Madurai district on Monday admitted he had modified the civic ballot outcome for Ward 10 there in favour of the DMK candidate as a result of stress exerted by the native ruling celebration functionaries.

The RO made the admission when a PIL petition from R Palaniselvi (40), an impartial candidate, difficult the declaration of the RO made on February 22 got here up for additional listening to earlier than the primary bench of Chief Justice MN Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy, in the present day.

According to the petitioner Palaniselvi, she and her opponent R Subbulakshmi of the DMK had secured an equal variety of votes within the elections held throughout the election held on February 19. Hence, quite a bit was carried out to determine the difficulty, which was videographed.

Though the lot went in her favour, the election officer declared Subbulakshmi as elected. Hence, the current petition to quash the declaration made by the election officer on February 22 as unlawful and consequently to declare her because the profitable candidate.

When the matter got here up for listening to on the final event, the bench referred to as for the video clippings of the conduct of the lot. Accordingly, the video clippings had been produced and the bench discovered that the election officer had tampered with the outcome.

When the matter got here up in the present day, the election officer admitted that he had tampered with the election outcome as a result of stress given by the native DMK functionaries.

The counsel representing the State Election Commission advised the bench the official involved was suspended from service and it was Palanisevi who has been introduced because the profitable candidate.

After directing the election officer to file an affidavit to that impact, the bench posted the matter after 10 days for passing closing orders.