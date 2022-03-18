Tamil Nadu Opposition Walk-Out Amid State Budget, Allege “False Cases”

Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan presenting the price range within the Assembly. (ANI)

Chennai:

AIADMK MLAs staged a walkout on the primary of the Budget session on Friday alleging that the Tamil Nadu authorities is registering false instances in opposition to the Opposition leaders.

As state Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan started presenting the price range within the Assembly, the AIADMK raised slogans in opposition to the federal government. They alleged that the federal government is submitting false instances in opposition to the Opposition leaders.

Meanwhile, Speaker M Appavu informed the Opposition that it isn’t truthful to protest when the price range is being learn.

The DMK authorities offered its full price range after forming the federal government in May final yr.

After the city civic elections in February, former Tamil Nadu minister D Jayakumar was arrested by the police for allegedly assaulting and disrobing a person. The former minister and his supporters had alleged that the person had indulged in pretend voting at a polling sales space.

Furthermore, a land grabbing case was additionally registered in opposition to him. Later, the Madras High Court had granted conditional bail to Mr Jayakumar.

Whereas, the Department of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on March 18 had raided the residence in opposition to former minister SP Velumani.