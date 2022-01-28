Tamil Nadu Reports 26,533 New Covid Cases; 5,246 In Chennai

Tamil Nadu at present has 2,11,863 energetic instances of coronavirus. (Representational)

Chennai:

Tamil Nadu on Friday added 26,533 new Covid-19 infections, pushing the caseload to 32,79,284, whereas 48 extra deaths took the dying rely to 37,460, the well being division stated.

Recoveries eclipsed new infections with 28,156 folks getting discharged within the final 24 hours, aggregating to 30,29,961 leaving 2,11,863 energetic infections, a medical bulletin stated.

Chennai accounted for almost all of latest coronavirus infections with 5,246 adopted by Coimbatore 3,448, Tiruppur 1,779, Chengalpet 1,662, Salem 1,387, Erode 1,261, whereas the remaining was unfold throughout different districts.

A complete of 1,45,376 samples had been examined within the final 24 hours, pushing the cumulative variety of specimens examined to six,13,46,285, the bulletin stated.

