Tamil Nadu student in Ukraine joins voluntary military force to fight Russia

NEW DELHI: India is among the many nations from which volunteers have joined the International Legion, Ukraine’s volunteer army drive, and are at present engaged in fight, in keeping with a Ukrainian media report on Tuesday.

Three days after Russian forces invaded Ukraine on February 24, the federal government of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy known as for international volunteers to hitch the International Legion in view of the necessity for forces to counter the offensive. Ukraine’s defence ministry mentioned on February 28 that it had obtained “several thousand” purposes from international nationals.

“First foreigners have already joined International Legion, Ukraine’s volunteer military force, and are fighting outside of Kyiv,” The Kyiv Independent tweeted, citing Ukrainian Ground Forces.

“According to the Ukrainian Ground Forces, the volunteers came from the US, the UK, Sweden, Lithuania, Mexico, and India,” the tweet added, with out giving particulars.

Media experiences claimed that Sainikhesh Ravichandran, a 21-year-old from Coimbatore, has joined a paramilitary unit of volunteers in Ukraine. He had enrolled for a course in aerospace engineering at Kharkiv Aviation Institute, a number one aerospace college positioned within the Ukrainian metropolis of Kharkiv, which has been the goal of intense Russian shelling in current days.

The report by The Kyiv Independent, which has emerged as one of many main media retailers masking the battle in Ukraine, couldn’t be independently verified.

However, there have been quite a few experiences of American and British residents volunteering to battle with the Ukrainian armed forces.

There was no rapid response on the experiences from Indian officers.

Under Indian legal guidelines, it’s an offence for a citizen to take part in combating out of the country. After a Shia group tried to ship registered volunteers to guard shrines in Iraq from the Islamic State, the Union house ministry mentioned in an affidavit filed within the Delhi excessive courtroom in 2015 that Indian residents can’t be allowed to journey to a international nation with the “declared objective of taking part in any conflict”.

“Any attempt to mobilise volunteers to participate in a foreign conflict would be an absolute contravention of the law and stated policy of the country,” the affidavit said.

Zelenskyy mentioned Ukraine expects as much as 16,000 international volunteers to hitch the International Legion. Ukrainian international minister Dmytro Kuleba advised a media briefing in Kyiv on Sunday that “experienced veterans and volunteers from 52 countries” had utilized to hitch the legion. “The total number of applications is approaching 20,000,” he mentioned.

On March 5, the Ukrainian authorities launched a devoted web site with tips for potential legionnaires to make it simpler for international nationals to hitch the legion.

“Russia invaded Ukraine – join volunteer troops to fight for Ukraine” is the legend on the house web page of the web site.

“Ukrainians have already demonstrated their courage and strength in defending their homeland, Europe, and our common civilizational values. This is not just an invasion of Ukraine by Russia, but a start of a war against the entire Europe,” the house web page states.

“President Zelenskyy has created the International Legion of Ukraine, consisting of foreign citizens wishing to join the resistance against the Russian occupants and fight for global security,” it additional states.

“Join the Legion and help us defend Ukraine, Europe and the whole world!” it provides.

There are not any visa necessities for foreigners wishing to hitch the legion. They need to observe seven steps to turn out to be a part of the legion, together with making use of to the Ukrainian embassy of their house nation and displaying up with paperwork for an interview with the Ukrainian defence attaché and visa preparations with the consul.

The volunteers additionally need to submit an utility to “enlist for voluntary contract-based military service” within the armed forces of Ukraine, and the web site states they are going to be given directions on find out how to journey to Ukraine, mandatory paperwork and tools.

“It is recommended, if available, to bring your military kit, such as clothing or its elements, equipment, helmet, body armor, etc.,” the web site states.

“Upon arrival to the collection point in Ukraine, join the International Legion of Defense of Ukraine (sign the contract) and engage the Russian occupiers together with fighters from all over the world and Ukrainian soldiers,” it provides.