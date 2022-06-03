Tamil Nadu To Celebrate Karunanidhi Birth Anniversary In A Grand Manner

Tamil Nadu CM M Ok Stalin will lead the celebration within the state by paying floral tributes. (File)

Chennai:

The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu has deliberate to rejoice the 98th delivery anniversary of former Chief Minister and Dravidian stalwart M Karunanidhi in a grand method within the state on Friday.

His son and Chief Minister M Ok Stalin will lead the celebrations within the state by paying floral tributes to the 16-feet bronze statue of the late chief put in on the campus of the multi-superspecialty authorities hospital at Omandurar Government Estate right here on Friday morning.

The life-size statue was unveiled by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on May 28.

State ministers, MPs, legislators and authorities officers would participate within the occasion at Omandurar Government Estate.

Ahead of the anniversary celebrations, Mr Stalin had knowledgeable the Tamil Nadu Assembly on April 26 that the delivery anniversary of Karunanidhi falling on June 3 might be noticed as a authorities operate within the state and that his statue could be unveiled at Omandurar Government Estate.

The DMK has introduced to conduct “Dravidian model” workshops all through the state tomorrow to infuse the Dravidian values within the kids and in addition spotlight the achievements of Stalin through the one yr of his rule. The workshops have been additionally to determine and counter what it calls the anti-national forces making an attempt to disrupt peace and concord within the state.

