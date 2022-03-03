Tamil Nadu To Send 4 Lawmakers For Ukraine Evacuation Ops

Visuals of a whole bunch of Indians caught on the Ukrainian borders have been rising on social media.

The Tamil Nadu authorities has determined to fly its legislators to neighbouring nations round war-hit Ukraine to airlift college students from the state, changing into the primary Indian state to hitch the worldwide evacuation efforts.

Two Rajya Sabha MPs, Tiruchi Siva and MM Abdullah, one Lok Sabha MP Kalanidhi Veerasamy and MLA TRB Raja will head to Hungary, Romania, Poland and Slovakia to airlift Indian college students. Four senior IAS officers will accompany the DMK lawmakers.

Chief Minister MK Stalin inspected the steps being taken to rescue Tamil Nadu college students stranded in Ukraine, his workplace tweeted in the present day.

“It is the responsibility of the Indian Government to safeguard the life of every Indian passport holder. @PMOIndia should reign in their Ministers from issuing unwarranted statements and put in their efforts for evacuating every Indian safely,” tweeted MK Stalin on Wednesday.

Earlier, the Centre deputed 4 senior ministers – Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and VK Singh – to fly to Ukraine’s border nations to coordinate the evacuation of Indian college students stranded in the course of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Jyotiraditya Scindia is accountable for Romania and Moldova; Kiren Rijiju in Slovakia; Hardeep Puri in Hungary and VK Singh at Poland.

The Centre’s ministers have been greeting the returning college students with chants of “Bharat Mata ki Jai” and flowers.

Opposition events, primarily the Congress, have been sharing movies of scholars’ SOS and have urged the federal government to take pressing measures to evacuate college students out of Ukraine.

Many college students who headed to the border on foot, in sub-zero temperatures, alleged that they have been unable to cross over and had acquired hardly any assist from officers.

The first evacuation flight below what the federal government calls “Operation Ganga” arrived in Mumbai Saturday, bringing again 219 individuals from Bucharest.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had issued orders to the Air Force to pitch within the rescue operations to reinforce the extent of Operation Ganga.

A complete of 17,000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine for the reason that advisories have been issued and flights below Operation Ganga have been elevated to facilitate the evacuation of remaining college students stranded in Ukraine.