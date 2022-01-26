Tamil Nadu Urban Civic Polls To Be Held In Single Phase On February 19

Tamil Nadu city civic polls: Counting of votes might be taken up on February 22. (Representational)

Chennai:

Ordinary election to the city native our bodies in Tamil Nadu might be held on February 19 and counting of votes might be taken up on February 22, the State Election Commission introduced on Wednesday.

The submitting of nomination for the only part ballot will begin from January 28 and would go on until February 4. The nomination papers might be scrutinised on February 5 and February 7 would be the final day for withdrawal of nominations, State Election Commissioner V Palanikumar stated whereas asserting the election schedule.

The announcement of the ballot schedule comes a day after the Madras High Court on Tuesday gave its approval to conduct the elections to city native our bodies and stated that it’s going to monitor the polls.

Holding that the elections can’t be ordered to be deferred, the courtroom had dismissed a batch of PILs on the difficulty.

Counting of votes will happen on February 22 and outcomes introduced the identical day, Mr Palanikumar stated.

Indirect elections for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor and chairperson and vice chairperson of municipalities might be held on March 4. The newly elected members will assume workplace on March 2, he stated. Speaking to reporters in Chennai, Mr Palanikumar stated association has been made to make sure that coronavirus-infected individuals too exercised their franchise in the direction of the shut of the election day.

Polls might be held to 21 companies, 138 municipalities, 490 city panchayats and 649 different city native our bodies in Tamil Nadu. The mannequin code of conduct has come into pressure from Wednesday.

