Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Polls: 60.70% Overall Turnout, Lowest In Chennai

Chennai:

Tamil Nadu registered a ballot proportion of 60.70 per cent within the February 19 city native our bodies election that witnessed an attention-grabbing multi-cornered contest with the constituents of the opposition AIADMK alliance contesting on their respective occasion’s personal strengths, reasonably than remaining collectively, towards the DMK mix.

Among the 21 companies, which went to polls, the Greater Chennai Corporation registered the bottom turnout of 43.59 per cent whereas Karur polled the utmost of 75.84 per cent on Saturday, based on the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC).

The single-phase election was held to replenish 12,838 posts in 21 companies, 138 municipalities, 490 city panchayats and 649 city native our bodies within the state. A complete of 74,416 candidates together with many independents entered the fray.

Among the municipalities, Dharmapuri registered a formidable turnout of 81.37 per cent and Nilgiris recorded the bottom voter turnout of 59.98 per cent, the SEC stated.

On the entire, the city panchayats and municipalities recorded a great voter turnout of 74.68 per cent and 68.22 per cent respectively, whereas the extremely urbanised companies noticed a low turnout of 52.22 per cent.

The electoral fortunes of the candidates of assorted political events and independents, as nicely, will probably be recognized on February 22 when the SEC takes up the counting of votes.

The native physique elections in Tamil Nadu have been held after greater than a decade. The polls have been final carried out in 2011 when the AIADMK was in energy within the state.