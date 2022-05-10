Tamil Nadu Woman, Who Got Married Last Month, Dies By Suicide: Cops

The lady’s household claims that she was harassed by her husband and in-laws

Chennai:

A girl, who obtained married simply final month, has died by suicide within the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu, stated the police. She was 27.

Ramya, a nurse, had returned to her mother and father’ home simply few days after her marriage to Karthikeyan, who works for a non-public firm. She was discovered useless at her mother and father’ dwelling. The police are calling it a suicide. The husband’s household maintains she was upset that their dwelling didn’t have a functioning bathroom.

However, the lady’s household claims that she was harassed by her husband and in-laws.

“They asked for more gold and a motorbike for the husband,” stated her uncle Pandian. “He came here the other day and beat her up,” he added.

The district administration has ordered a probe by the Revenue Divisional Officer as she died in lower than seven years after marriage.

“Some issue had cropped up between them and that’s why she had left for her home. We learn she asked her husband to at least take a house with toilet on rent but he had not acted,” Mr S Shakthi Ganesan, the District Superintendent of Police, informed NDTV.

Asked if the absence of a bathroom triggered the intense step, Mr Ganesan stated: “We doubt. That could be one of the reasons. She is an educated person and we doubt that is the only reason.”

Investigators say they’ve discovered no suicide observe and are investigating all doable causes.