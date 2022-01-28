Tamim 111* trumps Simmons 116 as Minister Group Dhaka hunt down 176

Minister Group Dhaka 177 for 1 (Tamim 111*, Shahzad 53, Babu 1-32) beat Sylhet Sunrisers 175 for five (Simmons 116, Ahmad 1-26) by 9 wickets

How the match performed out

A day after saying his A day after saying his break from T20Is Tamim Iqbal performed certainly one of his most harmful innings. It led to Minister Group Dhaka’s nine-wicket win over Sylhet Sunrisers with three overs to spare. A smiling Tamim completed issues off together with his umpteenth cover-driven boundary as he and Mohammad Shahzad made a mockery of the 176-run chase.

The Dhaka opening pair introduced up the primary century stand of the BBL 2022, which ended at 173 when Shahzad obtained out with the goal three runs away. Tamim’s century upended Lendl Simmons ‘ 65-ball 116, which was the primary hundred of the season.

The win lifted Dhaka from the underside of the factors desk to fourth place, whereas Sylhet misplaced their second sport in three outings.

Big hit

Tamim was dropped on nought when Mohammad Mithun did not latch on to a troublesome probability at slip off Taskin Ahmed. After the reprieve, the opener did not let the Sylhet bowlers settle. He hammered the ball by means of the covers, each from the crease and whereas charging the bowlers. He additionally scored runs down the bottom, however his best space was behind sq. on the leg aspect, the place he hit six fours and one six.

Shahzad, for as soon as, was the quieter of the 2 openers. When Tamim reached his fifty, Shahzad was on 14. The Afghan marauder did get his boundaries finally, with well-timed cuts and wristy flicks, however he largely performed a supportive function.

Earlier within the day, Simmons supplied leisure as effectively. He struck all 5 of his sixes down the bottom, two over long-off and the opposite three in the direction of long-on or extensive long-on. During his keep, Simmons additionally hit 14 fours, most of which had been by means of the off aspect.

Andre Russell bore the brunt of Simmons’ big-hitting, conceding 42 runs off 14 balls towards him, together with seven fours and two sixes.

Big miss

Simmons made 116, however the remainder of the Sylhet batters mixed to attain solely 52 runs off 55 balls, hitting simply 4 fours and two sixes between them. This is the place Sylhet fell behind within the match. They additionally missed the left-arm spinner Nazmul Islam, who took seven wickets within the final two matches together with 4 for18 of their earlier match towards Dhaka. In the identical match, nevertheless, Nazmul injured his proper hand and was dominated out of this sport.