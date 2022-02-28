Tamim: ‘Afghanistan were hungrier than us to win the last game’

The Bangladesh captain says he desires his aspect to complete within the high 4 on the World Cup Super League factors desk

Tamim has been stressing on treating each recreation equally since Bangladesh gained the ODI collection in opposition to Sri Lanka final May. There too Bangladesh performed poorly in the third match . He repeated the message forward of the third ODI in Zimbabwe in July, which Bangladesh closed out efficiently.

On Monday, they have been bundled out for 192, earlier than shedding with 59 balls to spare.

“Losing back-to-back wickets makes it difficult,” Tamim stated. “Three run-outs also didn’t help. If we could have managed 250, we could have probably had a better chance. Credit goes to Afghanistan. They were hungrier than us to win the last game. Rashid [Khan] bowled very well today although we played their spinners really well in the first two games. [Rahmanullah] Gurbaz batted rather well.”

“I wanted the team to finish [the series] on a high and get the maximum points,” Tamim stated. Bangladesh presently sit atop the factors desk, however they’ve difficult assignments up forward, and Tamim desires his crew to intention for a better place on the World Cup Super League desk, not simply be glad with the World Cup qualification. The high eight groups on the factors desk mechanically qualify for the worldwide occasion, with the others going through a qualification match.

“You don’t know about the future,” Tamim stated. “We are playing next against South Africa and Ireland in their conditions. We are playing against England too, so there’s nothing guaranteed. You have to make sure you get maximum points from every opportunity.

“If you need to declare that you’ve got come to win the 2023 World Cup, it would not make sense in case you qualify because the seventh or eighth crew” Tamim Iqbal

“If we win one or two [matches], we are going to in all probability qualify for the World Cup. [But] it isn’t my goal. My private goal as a captain is to complete within the high 4. If you need to declare that you’ve got come to win the 2023 World Cup, it would not make sense in case you qualify because the seventh or eighth crew.”

His opposite number Hashmatullah Shahidi was glad Afghanistan could grab ten points after conceding the series. Afghanistan end this series at No. 4 on the points table.

“Every recreation was essential for us on this ODI collection,” Shahidi said. “We have been upset after the primary two video games, however that occurs in cricket. These ten factors will make our future somewhat bit simpler. I’m pleased how we performed.”

Shahidi credited the spinners and fielding efforts but he had special praise for Gurbaz who struck an unbeaten hundred.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz struck an unbetaen 106 BCB

“I really feel very happy with the best way we performed on this recreation,” he said. “Gulbadin [Naib] took an amazing catch [to get rid of Litton Das ]. The method Rashid and [Mohammad] Nabi bowled, the three run-outs, all of those have been turning factors.

“The way Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Riaz Hassan started… Gurbaz got injured in the last game, so he was still not feeling good yesterday. When he told me that he is available, I gave him confidence. I told him, ‘You are the one I have belief in.’ I told him that whenever he goes out there, he should try to score a hundred.

“He is a match-winner. Whenever he will get a begin, he makes it massive. We have a bundle of kids within the crew. Ibrahim Zadran is technically actually good. Riaz Hassan gave us a great begin as we speak. I’m certain they’ll all play effectively for Afghanistan sooner or later.”

Tamim too reserved special praise for Litton who had scores of 136 and 86 in the last two ODIs. Litton has turned around his form since the T20 World Cup, scoring hundreds against Pakistan and New Zealand in Tests, and finishing as the team’s highest scorer in this ODI series.

“It is admittedly pleasing to see him shining,” Tamim said. “I hope he can proceed to take action within the close to future. He is a high quality participant. I feel he batted exceptionally effectively within the second recreation and as we speak. He was very calm in the beginning however he by no means missed a chance to attain runs.

“You had to bat as if you were batting in a Test match because we were playing on a grassy pitch for the first time at home. The ball does a bit. He played the three spinners with a lot of comfort.”