Tamim: ‘It takes a very big heart to endure what Shakib is going through’

Bangladesh’s ODI captain was all reward for the allrounder’s choice to remain again for the third ODI within the face of a household emergency

Shakib took the night flight out of Johannesburg on Wednesday night, shortly after Bangladesh clinched the ODI series 2-1 in Centurion. He is scheduled to land in Dhaka on Thursday. Four members of his household together with his two kids, his mom and mother-in-law are all in hospital with totally different illnesses.

“It takes a very big heart to endure what Shakib is going through,” Tamim stated. “Not many people could have done it. There would be nothing wrong to want to be with one’s family in such a situation. For me his performance wasn’t important. But the dedication that he showed, it was the most important thing. I am telling you. Four or five members of his family are in the hospital. He is still playing and smiling with the team. It takes a big heart.”

Shakib initially deliberate to overlook the third ODI and fly house early after listening to concerning the seriousness of his household’s scenario. But after his air ticket was confirmed, Shakib modified his thoughts and stayed again to play the decider.

Shakib took two wickets and later hit the successful runs as Bangladesh gained with 141 balls to spare.

The allrounder is reportedly in talks with the Bangladesh staff administration for a potential return to South Africa in time for the second Test. The first Test of the two-match sequence is scheduled to run from March 31 to April 4 in Durban, and the second from April 7 to 11 in Port Elizabeth.