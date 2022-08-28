Tammy Abraham Earns Point For Roma On Paulo Dybala’s Juventus Return | Football News

Tammy Abraham earned Roma some extent with the leveller in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Juventus on Paulo Dybala‘s return to his outdated stomping floor. England worldwide Abraham headed in his first aim of the season from Dybala’s knock-down halfway by the second half on the Allianz Stadium to keep up an unbeaten begin for Jose Mourinho’s facet. Roma escape Turin with a consequence regardless of being second greatest for a lot of the match and Dusan Vlahovic placing Juve forward with a surprising free-kick with barely a minute on the clock.

The away facet be a part of native rivals Lazio and Torino on seven factors on the high of the league after the latter beat Cremonese 2-1 in Saturday’s different early recreation.

The good consequence at a spot Roma hardly ever do properly masks an total poor efficiency from each the workforce and Dybala on his first look at Juve since leaving as a free agent in the summertime.

The Argentina ahead received 5 Serie A titles and 4 Italian Cups in seven years on the Turin giants.

However Roma might have snatched what would have been a surprising win if new signing Arkadiusz Milik hadn’t cleared off the road with six minutes remaining.

