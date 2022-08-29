Asia

Tank stops traffic as Malaysian army vehicles break down two days in a row

The first incident occurred on Friday, when a PT-91M Twardy tank stalled with engine issues on a freeway close to the nation’s Parliament constructing, the military mentioned in an announcement Saturday.

Photos on social media showed site visitors jams build up across the tank as military officers and cops tried to divert automobiles round it. The tank was towed away by a restoration car half-hour later and repairs had been carried out, the military mentioned.

Less than 24 hours later, an armored prime mover — used primarily for towing heavy weapons — broke down on a busy highway exterior the National Museum within the coronary heart of the capital.

Videos taken on the scene confirmed a queue of army autos behind the prime mover. Curious motorists had been additionally seen slowing down to check out the weird scene.

A crew of mechanics accomplished restore work by 12:30 p.m. native time Sunday, the military mentioned. The car then continued on its journey to Dataran Merdeka, or Independence Square, the place Malaysian Independence Day celebrations can be held on August 31. Both autos had been concerned in rehearsals for the parade, the military mentioned.

“The army apologizes for the two incidents and will ensure that this does not happen again,” the military assertion mentioned. “But should it recur, a standby recovery team will be dispatched to the location as quickly as possible to tow the stricken vehicle away in order to avoid traffic jams.”

Photos of the damaged down autos attracted ridicule from Malaysians on-line. Many found humor within the scenario whereas some on Twitter criticized the military for what they claimed was poor maintenance of the vehicles.
“Singapore needs tanks to defend their roads. Malaysia’s roads can defeat tanks,” said Malaysian standup comic Jason Leong on Twitter.
“A tank broke at the middle of the (Malaysia) highway,” wrote one other Twitter consumer. “If Malaysia goes to warfare, we might be Russia.”





