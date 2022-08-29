Tank stops traffic as Malaysian army vehicles break down two days in a row

The first incident occurred on Friday, when a PT-91M Twardy tank stalled with engine issues on a freeway close to the nation’s Parliament constructing, the military mentioned in an announcement Saturday.

Photos on social media showed site visitors jams build up across the tank as military officers and cops tried to divert automobiles round it. The tank was towed away by a restoration car half-hour later and repairs had been carried out, the military mentioned.

Less than 24 hours later, an armored prime mover — used primarily for towing heavy weapons — broke down on a busy highway exterior the National Museum within the coronary heart of the capital.

Videos taken on the scene confirmed a queue of army autos behind the prime mover. Curious motorists had been additionally seen slowing down to check out the weird scene.