Tank stops traffic as Malaysian army vehicles break down two days in a row
The first incident occurred on Friday, when a PT-91M Twardy tank stalled with engine issues on a freeway close to the nation’s Parliament constructing, the military mentioned in an announcement Saturday.
Less than 24 hours later, an armored prime mover — used primarily for towing heavy weapons — broke down on a busy highway exterior the National Museum within the coronary heart of the capital.
A crew of mechanics accomplished restore work by 12:30 p.m. native time Sunday, the military mentioned. The car then continued on its journey to Dataran Merdeka, or Independence Square, the place Malaysian Independence Day celebrations can be held on August 31. Both autos had been concerned in rehearsals for the parade, the military mentioned.
“The army apologizes for the two incidents and will ensure that this does not happen again,” the military assertion mentioned. “But should it recur, a standby recovery team will be dispatched to the location as quickly as possible to tow the stricken vehicle away in order to avoid traffic jams.”