Tanker that sank off Tunisia was empty: Ministry

A gasoline tanker that sank in waters off Tunisia final weekend was empty, the federal government mentioned on Friday, ruling out the chance of air pollution.

The Equatorial Guinea-flagged Xelo was thought to have been carrying 750 tons of diesel when it went down en route between Egypt and Malta on Saturday.

“The Xelo ship that sank in the Gulf of Gabes does not contain diesel and its tanks are empty,” the surroundings ministry mentioned. “It poses no immediate pollution risk.”

The authorities would now look at the opportunity of refloating and towing the wreck at a later stage, it mentioned in a press release.

It didn’t clarify the confusion behind its authentic assertion final Saturday that the ship had been transporting 750 tons of diesel.

The Tunisian judiciary opened an investigation to find out the reason for the accident.

The ship’s seven crew members had been banned from leaving the nation for 2 weeks, pending the end result of the probe.

