Tanya Plibersek talks up Labor’s Catholic ties in pre-election pitch to faith voters

The speech types a part of a broader try by Labor to revive ties with religion communities after its shock election defeat in 2019, which was in part attributed to a loss of support among some Christian groups and economically insecure, low-income voters.

Ms Plibersek, the MP for Sydney, Labor’s schooling spokeswoman and a number one determine within the occasion’s Left faction, has spoken up to now about her Catholic roots. But she is healthier referred to as an outspoken advocate of the kinds of progressive insurance policies – equivalent to same-sex marriage, abortion rights and robust motion on local weather change – which might be in style amongst inner-city voters however have fractured the occasion’s conventional vote in heartland seats.

Ahead of the 2019 election, Ms Plibersek spearheaded the occasion’s sexual and reproductive well being technique, the central pillar of which was making entry to abortion tablet RU486 and contraception extra reasonably priced. The coverage was cited in Labor’s 2019 election assessment as one of the issues that was harnessed by conservative groups to peel Christian voters away from the occasion.

“Announcing Labor’s sexual and reproductive health strategy 10 weeks from the election enabled conservative groups to target Christian voters in marginal electorates around the country, and in traditionally safe Labor seats in western Sydney,” the assessment discovered