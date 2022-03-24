Tanya Plibersek talks up Labor’s Catholic ties in pre-election pitch to faith voters
The speech types a part of a broader try by Labor to revive ties with religion communities after its shock election defeat in 2019, which was in part attributed to a loss of support among some Christian groups and economically insecure, low-income voters.
Ms Plibersek, the MP for Sydney, Labor’s schooling spokeswoman and a number one determine within the occasion’s Left faction, has spoken up to now about her Catholic roots. But she is healthier referred to as an outspoken advocate of the kinds of progressive insurance policies – equivalent to same-sex marriage, abortion rights and robust motion on local weather change – which might be in style amongst inner-city voters however have fractured the occasion’s conventional vote in heartland seats.
Loading
Ahead of the 2019 election, Ms Plibersek spearheaded the occasion’s sexual and reproductive well being technique, the central pillar of which was making entry to abortion tablet RU486 and contraception extra reasonably priced. The coverage was cited in Labor’s 2019 election assessment as one of the issues that was harnessed by conservative groups to peel Christian voters away from the occasion.
“Announcing Labor’s sexual and reproductive health strategy 10 weeks from the election enabled conservative groups to target Christian voters in marginal electorates around the country, and in traditionally safe Labor seats in western Sydney,” the assessment discovered
Mr Albanese has steered away from such insurance policies this time round, as a substitute pitching himself as a main minister who would govern from the centre.
“Labor is the party of mainstream Australia,” Mr Albanese informed the Daily Telegraph this week, the place he answered questions on a slew of so-called sizzling button progressive points. Asked whether or not males may have infants, he stated “no” and described Captain Cook as a “world-changer”.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has repeatedly cited his religion as a guiding power in his life, and famously invited the media into his Pentecostal Church mid-worship through the 2019 marketing campaign. He has additionally sought to restore relations with religion communities after the federal government shelved its non secular discrimination invoice final month. In an handle to a Lebanese Maronite Catholic Church service within the marginal seat of Adelaide seat of Boothby in February, he stated he was “devastated” on the consequence however didn’t remorse the try.
Coming quickly: Essential information, views and evaluation that lower to the chase of the federal election marketing campaign. Sign up to our Australia Votes 2022 newsletter here.