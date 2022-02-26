Americas
Tanzania – Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown – Podcast on CNN Audio
One of your favourite collection from CNN is now accessible in your favourite podcast app. Join world-renowned chef, bestselling creator and Emmy winner Anthony Bourdain to find Parts Unknown: little-known locations and various cultures that make our international group extra linked. Start from the start in Myanmar, and hear by the collection conclusion on the Lower East Side in New York City. New episodes drop every week.
Tanzania Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown Original Airdate: Season 4, 2014. Feb 21, 2022Anthony Bourdain travels to Tanzania. He visits Zanzibar, a one-time slave commerce hub, and enjoys the island’s well-known meals. On an tour to the Serengeti and Ngorongoro Crater, Bourdain comes head to head with lions, elephants, and the good migration. Original Airdate: Season 4, 2014.
