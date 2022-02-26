Tanzania – Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown – Podcast on CNN Audio

Americas

Tanzania – Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

Tanzania – Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown


One of your favourite collection from CNN is now accessible in your favourite podcast app. Join world-renowned chef, bestselling creator and Emmy winner Anthony Bourdain to find Parts Unknown: little-known locations and various cultures that make our international group extra linked. Start from the start in Myanmar, and hear by the collection conclusion on the Lower East Side in New York City. New episodes drop every week.

Anthony Bourdain travels to Tanzania. He visits Zanzibar, a one-time slave commerce hub, and enjoys the island’s well-known meals. On an tour to the Serengeti and Ngorongoro Crater, Bourdain comes head to head with lions, elephants, and the good migration. Original Airdate: Season 4, 2014.

Feb 21, 2022

