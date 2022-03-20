Tanzania bus and lorry collision kills at least 22 – presidency | News24

Police items responds to the scene of an emergency.

At least 22 individuals died after a bus crashed right into a lorry in japanese Tanzania on Friday, the presidency mentioned.

The accident additionally injured 38 individuals, the presidency mentioned in an announcement.

A police chief within the japanese area of Morogoro, Fortunatus Muslim, mentioned the accident occurred in Melela Kibaoni, some 200 kilometres west of the coastal metropolis and financial hub Dar es Salaam.

He mentioned the lorry left its lane to overhaul a bike.

“The truck driver, who was heading from the Dar es Salaam port to the Democratic Republic of Congo, was overtaking a motorbike when the two vehicles collided head-on,” he mentioned.

The bus was travelling within the different route from the western metropolis of Mbeya to the coastal metropolis of Tanga, he added.

President Samia Suluhu offered her condolences on Twitter, and urged “road users to adhere to traffic rules”.

