At least 22 individuals have been killed after a bus crashed right into a

truck in jap Tanzania, the presidency mentioned.

The accident additionally injured 38 individuals, the presidency mentioned in a

assertion, Trend

reviews citing Al Jazeera.

The police chief of the jap area of Morogoro, Fortunatus

Muslim, mentioned the accident occurred in Melela Kibaoni, some 200km

(120 miles) west of the coastal metropolis and financial hub

Dar-es-Salaam.

He mentioned the truck left its lane to overhaul a bike.

“The truck driver, who was heading from the Dar-es-Salaam port

to the Democratic Republic of Congo, was overtaking a bike

when the 2 autos collided head-on,” he mentioned.

The bus was travelling within the different route – from the western

metropolis of Mbeya to the coastal metropolis of Tanga, he added.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan offered her condolences on

Twitter, and urged “road users to adhere to traffic rules”.

Tanzania has seen a spate of deadly visitors accidents.