Tanzania drops terrorism case against opposition leader Mbowe | News24

A Tanzanian court docket on Friday ordered the discharge of opposition chief Freeman Mbowe and three different defendants after the prosecution dropped terrorism costs towards them.

“Because the (prosecution) has submitted an intention to drop the case and the defence side has accepted it, the case is now removed from the court and I order the suspects to be released unconditionally,” mentioned choose Joachim Tiganga.

“They should be released from jail immediately.”

Mbowe, chairperson of the Chadema celebration, was arrested in July together with numerous different senior celebration officers simply hours earlier than they had been to carry a public discussion board to demand constitutional reforms within the East African nation.

He and three others had been charged with terrorism financing and conspiracy.

His supporters had branded the case as a politically motivated transfer to crush dissent, and Mbowe has accused police of torturing him throughout his almost seven months in custody.

“We have no intention to continue with the case,” state prosecutor Robert Kidando advised the court docket.

