Tanzania opposition leader’s release stirs cautious hope | News24

Tanzanian opposition chief Freeman Mbowe was launched from jail.

He spent seven months in jail.

There is hope that the nation is coming into a brand new chapter.

The launch of Tanzanian opposition chief Freeman Mbowe final week raised hopes of an easing of political freedoms within the East African nation, however observers say far more is required to show the web page on years of authoritarian rule.

The shock transfer on Friday by prosecutors to drop terrorism fees in opposition to Mbowe, who had spent seven months in jail, was adopted by a gathering hours later between him and President Samia Suluhu Hassan, with the pair promising to defend democracy.

The assembly revived the optimism that had accompanied Hassan’s appointment final March after the demise of her autocratic predecessor John Magufuli, with the then new president reaching out to the opposition and reopening banned media shops.

But her presidency fell beneath a shadow when Mbowe was arrested in July, together with different officers belonging to his Chadema celebration, simply hours earlier than they had been as a consequence of maintain a public discussion board urging constitutional reforms.

On Friday, Chadema secretary basic John Mnyika mentioned he hoped Mbowe’s launch would “open a new chapter of truth and justice in our nation”.

“I will be even more relieved when Tanzania gets a new constitution, an independent electoral body and to see people’s rights respected as important aspects of democracy and development,” Mnyika mentioned on Twitter.

Political reforms

Opposition events have been pushing laborious for political reforms forward of the 2025 presidential elections, calling for a degree taking part in area.

“Observing the rule of law and possibly (making) some constitutional reforms will help to improve the political space going forward,” mentioned Richard Mbunda, a political science lecturer on the University of Dar es Salaam,” Mbunda said.

Mbunda added:

The shift will mostly depend on the political will, especially by the president, to address the main issues around democracy and rule of law which have been raised by the opposition.

Hassan had increasingly come under pressure to dismiss the case against Mbowe, which had raised rights concerns at home and abroad, with his supporters dismissing the charges as politically motivated and aimed at crushing dissent.

Onesmo Ole Ngurumwa, the national coordinator of the Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition, told AFP that the 60-year-old’s release marked “a political milestone for President Hassan”.

But Amnesty International warned late on Monday that Hassan’s government needed to do much more to reverse Tanzania’s slide into autocracy and must “cease weaponising the regulation to focus on opposition and important voices”.

Mbowe’s release “should sign the tip of makes an attempt by Tanzanian authorities to crush political opposition and peaceable dissent”, said Sarah Jackson, the watchdog’s deputy director for East Africa.

Since Hassan took power following the sudden death of Magufuli, who was nicknamed “Bulldozer” for his uncompromising leadership style, she has sought to break with some of his policies.

She has also made conciliatory overtures to the opposition, meeting Chadema’s deputy chair Tundu Lissu in Brussels last month. Lissu was the party’s candidate in the 2020 presidential election but lives in exile in Belgium following an attempt on his life in 2017.

On Tuesday, Mbowe told his supporters the truce with Hassan could pave the way for a brighter future.

He said in a speech:

I believe this will take us somewhere and solve many political issues.

Other opposition politicians have also sounded a note of hope, with Zitto Kabwe, leader of the Alliance for Change and Transparency (ACT Wazalendo), calling the meeting between Mbowe and Hassan “a really constructive transfer”.

“It’s not only a one-off occasion,” he told AFP, adding: “It already ushers in (a) new dispensation in our politics.”

“I’m very upbeat concerning the political state of affairs within the nation and I’m certain that the 2025 elections will probably be performed a little bit bit fairer than earlier than.”

