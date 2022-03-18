TAP pipeline transports first 10 bcm of Azeri natural gas to Europe

The Trans Adriatic Pipeline AG has introduced {that a} complete of 10 billion cubic meters (bcm) of pure fuel from Azerbaijan has now entered Europe by way of the interconnection level of Kipoi, on the Greek-Turkish border, the place TAP connects to the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP). Out of those 10 bcm, roughly 8.5 bcm have been delivered to Italy.

“10 bcm is a symbolic, but an important milestone,” TAP Managing Director Luca Schieppati mentioned. “A little over a year after the start of commercial operations, we have provided efficient, reliable and continuous transportation services to our shippers, making an important contribution to Europe’s energy security and supply diversification. We are currently able to reach the full transport capacity of 10 bcm per year. On top of this, we can add further capacity via short-term auctions,” he added.

TAP Head of Commercial Marija Savova famous that the supply of the primary 10 bcm of fuel to Europe enhances liquidity within the fuel markets and reinforces TAP’s function as a dependable transporter that may considerably contribute to the safety of provide in Europe. “TAP can double its capacity and expand in stages, up to 20 bcm within 45-65 months, as a result of requests to be received during the binding phase of a market test and the accumulated requests resulting in an economically viable outcome,” she mentioned, including that the subsequent binding part is at the moment scheduled for July 2023. “However, TAP can accelerate this timeline and launch the binding phase of the market test during 2022, provided that TAP receives interest for an earlier start in the ongoing public consultation. We invite all interested parties to take part in the ongoing market test,” Savova mentioned.

As the European part of the Southern Gas Corridor, TAP at the moment transports round 10 bcm/a to a number of markets in Europe.

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of bp (20%), SOCAR (20%), Snam (20%), Fluxys (19%), Enagás (16%) and Axpo (5%).