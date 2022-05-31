“Taps Across America” honors the fallen on Memorial Day

NEW YORK – Some of probably the most heartfelt Memorial Day tributes include no phrases, simply 24 notes.

CBS News “On the Road” correspondent Steve Hartman is again with “Taps Across America.”

Monday at 3 p.m., Americans of all stripes joined collectively for a brand new custom: A nationwide efficiency of “Taps.”

New Jersey resident Doug Neralich has taken half for the final two years, enjoying “Taps” on his trombone. He’ll do it once more this 12 months.

“It’s so important because I think people think of Memorial Day and just think of hot dogs, and not the real meaning,” stated CBS2’s Cindy Hsu.

“That’s right. I wanted to bring back the reason for Memorial Day, the national moment of remembrance. I just thought if there was a literal call to action, people would take time to think about why we have the day off in the first place,” stated Hartman.

Any musician may take part, and everybody was inspired to step outdoors to pay attention and replicate.