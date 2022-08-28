Tarek Zahed, Comancheros heavyweight, arrested in Edgecliff

Comanchero bikie heavyweight Tarek Zahed has been arrested in Sydney’s east over an alleged homicide, simply months after he survived a sprig of bullets that killed his brother in a gangland capturing.

A NSW Police spokesman stated Zahed, 42, was arrested by the tactical operations unit after they stopped his automotive on New South Head Road in Edgecliff at about 4.50pm on Sunday.

Footage obtained by Nine News exhibits police fired tactical rubber bullets into Zahed’s BMW on the busy jap suburbs highway, shattering his home windows, earlier than pulling him out of the automotive.

Zahed was then taken to Surry Hills Police Station, the place he was charged over the alleged 2014 homicide of 29-year-old Youssef Assoum in Bankstown.