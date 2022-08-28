Tarek Zahed, Comancheros heavyweight, arrested in Edgecliff
Comanchero bikie heavyweight Tarek Zahed has been arrested in Sydney’s east over an alleged homicide, simply months after he survived a sprig of bullets that killed his brother in a gangland capturing.
A NSW Police spokesman stated Zahed, 42, was arrested by the tactical operations unit after they stopped his automotive on New South Head Road in Edgecliff at about 4.50pm on Sunday.
Footage obtained by Nine News exhibits police fired tactical rubber bullets into Zahed’s BMW on the busy jap suburbs highway, shattering his home windows, earlier than pulling him out of the automotive.
Zahed was then taken to Surry Hills Police Station, the place he was charged over the alleged 2014 homicide of 29-year-old Youssef Assoum in Bankstown.
Zahed, a married father of 1, survived a targeted shooting at Auburn’s BodyFit gym in May this yr regardless of being struck by 10 bullets within the head, physique and legs.
His brother Omar, 39, went into cardiac arrest and died after struggling gunshot wounds to his abdomen, legs and arms.
Zahed is the nationwide sergeant-at-arms of the Comanchero bikie gang, whereas his brother Omar additionally had hyperlinks to the gang. Both had been warned by police they were marked men.
National president of the Comanchero, Allan Meehan, posted an image with Zahed on Instagram final week alongside the caption: “Welcome back tarek “hard2kill” zahed”.
It was the primary public picture of Zahed to look for the reason that capturing.