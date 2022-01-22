Target Australia has attracted negative reviews for carrying plastic collectable product Mini Brands

Target Australia has confronted heated backlash over its launch of plastic collectable product Mini Brands, months after Coles axed its Little Shop promotion.

Target Australia has come beneath fireplace over its launch of a controversial collectable product just like Coles’ extensively condemned Little Shop promotion, which ended final yr attributable to environmental considerations.

The Mini Brands toys, every containing a haul of thriller mini grocery objects, have grown quickly in reputation within the US in recent times, having attracted viral consideration on TikTok.

The hype has seemingly not translated to the Australian market nonetheless, with irrate shoppers expressing passionate objection over their “bad and harmful” implications.

Many Australians first caught wind of the product launching in Australia when TikTok creator Kate Murdock, who runs the account itskatematee, promoted it in a video.

Ms Murdoch’s paid TikTok, which featured the model’s new collection that launched final month, was closely criticised for selling the plastic-based product.

Inside the thriller ball she bought was a mini container of Chupa Chups, Blue Diamond almonds, Dum Dums lollipops, MoonPie and Super Sour Double Drops.

While Ms Murdoch described the tiny replicas “cool” and “so cute”, her viewers couldn’t have disagreed extra.

“Why does this video make me so mad?” one social media person responded, whereas one other described the product an “environmental nightmare”.

“How many times do we gotta keep telling you NO,” another person wrote in a remark.

“I could rant for hours about how mad this brand makes me,” one other mentioned.

Others have been disgruntled over the thriller balls not containing Australian merchandise.

“I’d only buy these if they actually included Australian brands rather than American,” one wrote.

Some identified that whereas some objects have been accessible in Australia, every was imported from abroad.

Target Australia has been contacted by information.com.au for remark.