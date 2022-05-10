Target Germany if you want Russia gas ban, Parliament president tells climate activists

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola on Monday advised local weather activists they “need to be louder” and goal Germany if they need the EU to ban Russian gasoline imports.

“You need to be louder … [with] leaders of governments, your prime ministers,” Metsola mentioned on a video seen by POLITICO, as she was confronted by local weather activists at a special conference to mark Europe Day in Strasbourg.

Responding to the 2 campaigners, each of whom are from Poland, after they requested which international locations they need to give attention to, she then mentioned: “All of them, Germany — Germany is number one.”

EU international locations are presently haggling over a sixth bundle of sanctions towards Russia that features a phased ban on Russian oil imports. But the deal is dealing with resistance from international locations together with Hungary across the timeframe for bringing within the embargo.

Metsola mentioned she didn’t consider Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán would block the oil ban completely. “I don’t think he will,” she advised the activists.

Once the phrases of oil ban are agreed, the bloc is likely to focus on Russian gasoline subsequent. But such a transfer would probably show an excellent better problem, given the EU is much extra depending on Russia for gasoline — 40 % of its total provide — in comparison with coal or oil.

Despite taking steps to unhook itself from Russian gasoline, Berlin is unlikely to again a plan to right away ban gasoline imports from Moscow and says it’s aiming for a full phaseout by 2024. Natural gasoline accounted for just over a quarter of Germany’s power combine in 2020.

The two local weather activists, Dominika Lasota and Wiktoria Jędroszkowiak — campaigners with the Fridays for Future motion launched by Greta Thunberg — mentioned they weren’t shocked by Metsola’s feedback.

“It did not surprise me to hear that it is the German government that she pointed to,” mentioned Lasota. “Since the beginning of our campaign toward the full energy embargo it was clear that German government has been highly influenced by the industry’s lobbyists and got really stuck in the technocratic, money-focused debate instead of prioritizing saving people’s lives.”

Germany’s international affairs ministry didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark from POLITICO.