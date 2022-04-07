Australia

Target Time and Superquiz, Friday, April 8

Find phrases of 4 letters or extra. Every phrase should embrace the centre letter and every letter is used as soon as solely. Find not less than one nine-letter phrase. No colloquial or overseas phrases, capitalised nouns, apostrophes or hyphens. No verbs or plural phrases ending in “s”. Solution record is just not exhaustive.

Reference supply: Macquarie Dictionary.

Today’s Target: 10 phrases, common; 15 phrases, good; 21+ phrases, wonderful

Yesterday’s Target Time: anti, ANTIQUITY, aunt, intuit, natty, nitty, nutty, quaint, amount, quint, give up, taint, taunt, taut, tint, tiny, titan, titi, titian, tuan, tuna, unit, unity.

