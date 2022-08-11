Australia
Target Time and Superquiz, Friday, August 12
TARGET TIME
Find phrases of 4 letters or extra. Every phrase should embody the centre letter and every letter is used as soon as solely. Find at the very least one nine-letter phrase. No colloquial or international phrases, capitalised nouns, apostrophes or hyphens. No verbs or plural phrases ending in “s”. Solution checklist shouldn’t be exhaustive.
Reference supply: Macquarie Dictionary.
Today’s Target: 9 phrases, common; 13 phrases, good; 17+ phrases, glorious
Yesterday’s Target Time: cement, cent, cento, COMPETENT, cone, conte, contempt, meno, monte, observe, omen, as soon as, open, pecten, peen, pence, pent, peon, pone, poteen, potent, tenet, tent, tone.
Maria Paget