Target Time and Superquiz, Friday, August 12

Find phrases of 4 letters or extra. Every phrase should embody the centre letter and every letter is used as soon as solely. Find at the very least one nine-letter phrase. No colloquial or international phrases, capitalised nouns, apostrophes or hyphens. No verbs or plural phrases ending in “s”. Solution checklist shouldn’t be exhaustive.

Reference supply: Macquarie Dictionary.

Today’s Target: 9 phrases, common; 13 phrases, good; 17+ phrases, glorious