Australia
Target Time and Superquiz, Friday, June 3
TARGET TIME
Find phrases of 4 letters or extra. Every phrase should embody the centre letter and every letter is used as soon as solely. Find at the least one nine-letter phrase. No colloquial or international phrases, capitalised nouns, apostrophes or hyphens. No verbs or plural phrases ending in “s”. Solution checklist isn’t exhaustive.
Reference supply: Macquarie Dictionary.
Today’s Target: 9 phrases, common; 14 phrases, good; 19+ phrases, glorious
Yesterday’s Target Time: cent, cetin, citing, engaging, genic, genii, gent, icing, ignite, incite, inject, INJECTING, jinn, good, 9, nite, tine, ting, tinge.
Ellen Fitzgerald