Target Time and Superquiz, Friday, June 3

Find phrases of 4 letters or extra. Every phrase should embody the centre letter and every letter is used as soon as solely. Find at the very least one nine-letter phrase. No colloquial or international phrases, capitalised nouns, apostrophes or hyphens. No verbs or plural phrases ending in “s”. Solution record isn’t exhaustive.

Reference supply: Macquarie Dictionary.

Today’s Target: 9 phrases, common; 14 phrases, good; 19+ phrases, wonderful

Yesterday’s Target Time: cent, cetin, citing, attractive, genic, genii, gent, icing, ignite, incite, inject, INJECTING, jinn, good, 9, nite, tine, ting, tinge.

