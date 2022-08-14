Australia
Target Time and Superquiz, Monday, August 15
TARGET TIME
Find phrases of 4 letters or extra. Every phrase should embrace the centre letter and every letter is used as soon as solely. Find not less than one nine-letter phrase. No colloquial or international phrases, capitalised nouns, apostrophes or hyphens. No verbs or plural phrases ending in “s”. Solution checklist is just not exhaustive.
Reference supply: Macquarie Dictionary.
Today’s Target: 12 phrases, common; 15 phrases, good; 19+ phrases, wonderful
Saturday’s Target Time: abator, aboard, abort, overseas, aorta, arroba, boar, board, boat, bora, bort, broad, dado, DARTBOARD, dato, dobra, dotard, highway, roar, rota, tabor, taro, toad, torr, trod.
Michelle Stillman