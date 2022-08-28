Australia
Target Time and Superquiz, Monday, August 29
Maria Paget
TARGET TIME
Find phrases of 4 letters or extra. Every phrase should embrace the centre letter and every letter is used as soon as solely. Find not less than one nine-letter phrase. No colloquial or international phrases, capitalised nouns, apostrophes or hyphens. No verbs or plural phrases ending in “s”. Solution record shouldn’t be exhaustive.
Reference supply: Macquarie Dictionary.
Today’s Target: 10 phrases, common; 16 phrases, good; 22+ phrases, glorious
Saturday’s Target Time: firn, 4, iron, noir, orison, pirn, poor, porous, pour, prion, jail, PROFUSION, proof, roof, rosin, roup, spoil, sopor, sori, bitter, spoor, spur, spurn, sunproof, sunroof, surf, unroof.