Target Time and Superquiz, Monday, May 16
TARGET TIME
Find phrases of 4 letters or extra. Every phrase should embrace the centre letter and every letter is used as soon as solely. Find at the very least one nine-letter phrase. No colloquial or overseas phrases, capitalised nouns, apostrophes or hyphens. No verbs or plural phrases ending in “s”. Solution record will not be exhaustive.
Reference supply: Macquarie Dictionary.
Today’s Target: 15 phrases, common; 21 phrases, good; 27+ phrases, wonderful
Saturday’s Target Time: elope, ELOPEMENT, epee, lepton, lope, metope, mope, open, peel, peen, pelmet, pelt, pent, peon, plot, poem, poet, pole, pome, pone, poteen, temple, tempo, tope, topee.
Michelle Stillman