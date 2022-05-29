Target Time and Superquiz, Monday, May 30
TARGET TIME
Find phrases of 4 letters or extra. Every phrase should embrace the centre letter and every letter is used as soon as solely. Find a minimum of one nine-letter phrase. No colloquial or international phrases, capitalised nouns, apostrophes or hyphens. No verbs or plural phrases ending in “s”. Solution checklist shouldn’t be exhaustive.
Reference supply: Macquarie Dictionary.
Today’s Target: 12 phrases, common; 18 phrases, good; 25+ phrases, glorious
Saturday’s Target Time: epitome, EPITOMISE, epos, estop, impi, impose, impost, metope, mope, optimise, peso, pest, pesto, pietism, piste, poem, poet, poetise, poise, pome, pose, posit, put up, seep, sept, septime, spit, spite, spot, steep, step, stomp, cease, stope, tempi, tempo, tope, topee, topi.
Lyn Maccallum