Target Time and Superquiz, Monday, May 30

Find phrases of 4 letters or extra. Every phrase should embrace the centre letter and every letter is used as soon as solely. Find a minimum of one nine-letter phrase. No colloquial or international phrases, capitalised nouns, apostrophes or hyphens. No verbs or plural phrases ending in “s”. Solution checklist shouldn’t be exhaustive.

Reference supply: Macquarie Dictionary.

Today’s Target: 12 phrases, common; 18 phrases, good; 25+ phrases, glorious

Saturday’s Target Time: epitome, EPITOMISE, epos, estop, impi, impose, impost, metope, mope, optimise, peso, pest, pesto, pietism, piste, poem, poet, poetise, poise, pome, pose, posit, put up, seep, sept, septime, spit, spite, spot, steep, step, stomp, cease, stope, tempi, tempo, tope, topee, topi.

