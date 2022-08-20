Target Time and Superquiz, Sunday, August 21
By Ellen Fitzgerald & Lyn Maccallum
TARGET TIME
Find phrases of 4 letters or extra. Every phrase should embody the centre letter and every letter is used as soon as solely. Find not less than one nine-letter phrase. No colloquial or overseas phrases, capitalised nouns, apostrophes or hyphens. No verbs or plural phrases ending in “s”. Solution checklist will not be exhaustive.
Reference supply: Macquarie Dictionary.
Today’s Target: 6 phrases, common; 9 phrases, good; 12+ phrases, glorious.
Last Sunday’s Target: alit, altar, aside, arctic, atria, atrial, atrip, cacti, capita, capital, carat, cart, citral, lactic, lariat, latria, pact, half, partial, pita, plait, plat, PRACTICAL, raita, rapt, rata, ratal, rictal, tail, tala, talc, tali, tapir, tiara, path, entice, trial, journey.