Target Time and Superquiz, Sunday, June 5

Find phrases of 4 letters or extra. Every phrase should embrace the centre letter and every letter is used as soon as solely. Find at the least one nine-letter phrase. No colloquial or international phrases, capitalised nouns, apostrophes or hyphens. No verbs or plural phrases ending in “s”. Solution listing just isn’t exhaustive.

Reference supply: Macquarie Dictionary.

Today’s Target: 12 phrases, common; 15 phrases, good; 18+ phrases, wonderful.

Last Sunday’s Target: adit, aide, apsis, apart, dais, deist, desist, diesis, weight-reduction plan, DISSIPATE, dita, edit, concept, paid, pastis, pide, pied, pieta, piste, pita, pitied, sadist, mentioned, sapid, sati, sepia, aspect, siesta, web site, sited, spied, spit, spite, staid, stied, stipe, tapis, tepid, tide, tied.

