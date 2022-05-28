Australia
Target Time and Superquiz, Sunday, May 29
TARGET TIME
Find phrases of 4 letters or extra. Every phrase should embody the centre letter and every letter is used as soon as solely. Find at the very least one nine-letter phrase. No colloquial or international phrases, capitalised nouns, apostrophes or hyphens. No verbs or plural phrases ending in “s”. Solution record isn’t exhaustive.
Reference supply: Macquarie Dictionary.
Today’s Target: 12 phrases, common; 17 phrases, good; 23+ phrases, wonderful.
Last Sunday’s Target: abhor, above, naked, bear, beau, BEHAVIOUR, bier,
biro, boar, bora, bore, brae, courageous, bravo, brie, brio, herb, gown, verb.
Maria Paget