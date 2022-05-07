Target Time and Superquiz, Sunday, May 8

TARGET TIME

Credit:

Find phrases of 4 letters or extra. Every phrase should embody the centre letter and every letter is used as soon as solely. Find no less than one nine-letter phrase. No colloquial or international phrases, capitalised nouns, apostrophes or hyphens. No verbs or plural phrases ending in “s”. Solution listing isn’t exhaustive.

Reference supply: Macquarie Dictionary.

Today’s Target: 8 phrases, common; 11 phrases, good; 15+ phrases, wonderful.