Australia
Target Time and Superquiz, Thursday, August 11
TARGET TIME
Find phrases of 4 letters or extra. Every phrase should embody the centre letter and every letter is used as soon as solely. Find a minimum of one nine-letter phrase. No colloquial or overseas phrases, capitalised nouns, apostrophes or hyphens. No verbs or plural phrases ending in “s”. Solution listing shouldn’t be exhaustive.
Reference supply: Macquarie Dictionary.
Today’s Target: 9 phrases, common; 12 phrases, good; 15+ phrases, glorious
Yesterday’s Target Time: agile, algin, align, angel, angle, bagel, baling, balling, bang, bangle, started, start, being, belling, bilge, gable, acquire, gale, gall, gean, genial, gibe, gill, glean, glen, glia, glib, unlawful, ingle, LABELLING, authorized, linage, ling.
Brian Yatman